Disney + Indian Hotstar orders 234 episodes of "Selfie with Bajrangi" – Deadline

Disney + Hostar is seriously committed to the successful Hindi animated series by Cosmos-Maya Selfie with Bajrangi, increasing his commission to an episode of 234 in three seasons.

The VOD service was formed this month when Disney + entered the Indian market and merged with Disney's Hotstar (formerly Fox), which is the most established OTT platform in the territory with 400 million users and eight million subscribers. payment.

The deal added content from the Disney + library and American originals from the studio, such as The Mandalorian to the pre-existing offer of local TV, international shows and sports. Now Disney + Hostar is moving to increase its local original content contingent with its latest commission.

Selfie With Bajrangi It has been running on Disney India's pay TV properties since September 2018. The show is one of the most popular local children's products, airing on prime time spaces on the Disney Channel and Disney Hungama in India. It recently became the first Indian children's animated series to appear on a leading general entertainment channel through Star Plus.

The show's second series debuted at Disney + Hotstar on time with the launch, and the service has now committed to two other seasons, each of which will consist of 78 x 11 & # 39; episodes.

The show follows protagonist Ankush, whose life changes when he meets Bajrangi, the nine-year-old children's version of the Indian god Hanuman, whom no one but Ankush can see. Bajrangi accompanies Ankush everywhere and helps his friend with his daily problems. The program is notable for portraying children's daily lives as well as the nuances of Indian culture.