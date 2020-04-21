Dina and Caroline Manzo, true housewives, mourn their father's death

IDia Dipasupil / Isabella Vosmikova / Bravo
It is a sad day for this. New Jersey Royal Housewives family.
Ex bravo celebrities Dina Manzo and Caroline Manzo shared the heartbreaking news that her father passed away.
According to the HGTV star, Joseph Laurita He died on Monday. However, his cause of death remains unknown.
"I will love you forever and always dad," Dina titled in her Instagram post, along with a video of her father. "Now you can rest 4.20.20,quot;.
In addition, Caroline paid tribute to her father with a sincere subtitle on social media.
"His favorite song was 'My Way' and that's exactly how he lived his life. In his own way," the New Jersey Royal Housewives Alum expressed, along with a photo of her posing with her father.
She added: "There was never a harder man, and in his last days he showed that strength over and over again. May God bless him always, Dad, and grant him eternal peace. Know that he was loved. Always in our hearts."
As some Caroline and Dina fans know, they come from a large family.
Her father had 11 children, including Ann Ricks, Angela Rooney, Francesca D & # 39; Annunzio, Jamie Laurita, Chris Laurita, Anthony Laurita, Joseph Laurita, Michael Laurita and Dominick Laurita.
Chris is married to Jacqueline Laurita, who also appeared in the reality television series Bravo. The two, along with Jamie, often appeared in the New Jersey Royal Housewives.
On Tuesday, Chris released a tribute to his late father.
"Yesterday we lost the strongest man I have ever known. Until the last breath he taught me how to fight and NEVER give up," he wrote. "He encouraged me to face all the challenges that life faces you! I will continue to fight with dad and I promise that I will never give up. I am sure that you are taking care of us all. RIP 4-20-20,quot;
Hearing the news, some Bravo stars contacted the family to share their condolences on social media.
Teresa Giudice, who lost her father earlier this month, texted Dina. "Are (sic) the parents drinking wine together? I love you."
Kyle richards He replied: "Sorry for your loss."
%MINIFYHTML64fafa8d655539f6a30108dd8e7fac8a12%%MINIFYHTML64fafa8d655539f6a30108dd8e7fac8a13%