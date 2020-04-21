Dina and Caroline Manzo, true housewives, mourn their father's death

It is a sad day for this. New Jersey Royal Housewives family.

Ex bravo celebrities Dina Manzo and Caroline Manzo shared the heartbreaking news that her father passed away.

According to the HGTV star, Joseph Laurita He died on Monday. However, his cause of death remains unknown.

"I will love you forever and always dad," Dina titled in her Instagram post, along with a video of her father. "Now you can rest 4.20.20,quot;.

In addition, Caroline paid tribute to her father with a sincere subtitle on social media.

"His favorite song was 'My Way' and that's exactly how he lived his life. In his own way," the New Jersey Royal Housewives Alum expressed, along with a photo of her posing with her father.

She added: "There was never a harder man, and in his last days he showed that strength over and over again. May God bless him always, Dad, and grant him eternal peace. Know that he was loved. Always in our hearts."