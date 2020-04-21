DeAndre Hopkins says he had "no relationship,quot; with Bill O & # 39; Brien about Texans

DeAndre Hopkins insists that he "had no relationship,quot; with Texans coach Bill O & # 39; Brien before the star catcher's trade with the Cardinals.

As a result, it was alleged that the relationship between Hopkins and O & # 39; Brien deteriorated following a meeting in which the coach brought in the former Patriots tight end and convicted the assassin Aaron Hernandez. Hopkins was frank in his response when asked about O & # 39; Brien during an interview with Sports Illustrated.

"There was no relationship," Hopkins said. "Make sure you put that in there. There's not much to talk about."

The three-time All-Pro first team revealed they knew that "asking for a small raise,quot; would lead O & # 39; Brien, who acts as the de facto general manager of the Texans, trying to change him.

"What is the result you wanted," he explained.

By moving to Arizona, Hopkins will go from one talented young double-threat quarterback to another. He will hope to form the same connection with Kyler Murray, last year's No. 1 overall pick, that he had with Deshaun Watson.

However, Hopkins is confident that Watson will continue to play at a high level and adds, "Deshaun is going to be amazing without me."