Dak Prescott contract: Cowboys have no time frame for deal, Jerry Jones says

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones is unworried about Dak Prescott's contract situation, saying there is no time frame to re-sign the quarterback.

The team placed the exclusive franchise tag on Prescott last month. Reports on Tuesday said the tag is now worth $ 31.4 million, up from $ 26.9 million at the beginning of this year's free agency period, after new contracts for restricted NFL free agents. The revised tag amount places Prescott, 26, seventh in NFL quarterback pay for 2020.

The Cowboys have until mid-July to sign Prescott to a long-term deal.

"I don't have a time frame. It's not in a list of priorities, as you could imagine, with everything that we all are dealing with as well as what we're doing with the draft," Jones said during a conference call Tuesday.

"I don't have the time frame, but I'm not concerned about that at all as to any of those issues. Again, no surprises here. No surprise on the amount that the franchise counts against the (cap), and no surprise we're sitting here relative to where we are without a long-term agreement.

"What is the issue here and the challenge is how do we have communication with everyone and do the best we can with what we've got and what the league is doing as it pertains to getting our team ready. Dak is very much a part of that. "

Prescott had an 8-8 record last season despite throwing for a career-high 4,902 yards and 30 touchdowns. Dallas missed the playoffs.