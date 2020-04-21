Cynthia Bailey surprises fans with a flashback of her modeling days when she used to have short hair

Cynthia Bailey accepted a challenge launched by Kenya Moore called Model Challenge. She has been sharing some old photos on her social media account for the past few days.

Now Cynthia also shared a photo flaunting her short hair, and fans can't get enough of this look.

Someone commented: ‘I remember this as yesterday! Phat Farm's first show! "And another follower said," It's ridiculous how beautiful you are. "

A commenter said: ‘I remember this. I never knew it was you! Hahaha I was a teenager then. Wow ", and another follower said:" It was! When the supermodels were REALLY super & # 39; 🙌🏽 & # 39;

Cynthia also shared a photo in which she flaunts her current beauty and captioned it with the following words: "a man with dreams needs a woman with vision,quot; # modelmonday ’

People praised her beauty and especially talked about her famous cheekbones.

Someone said, ‘Cynthia, I just need to ask you a question about what you said about Nene, correct me if I'm wrong, but you and she were in a better place. When Porsha entered her space, she kicked her in the stomach, but when Kenya entered Nene's space, she made a comment about what Nene said and her age. Don't get me wrong, Cynthia, I love you. "

Another commenter told Cynthia: ‘Legit appears to be 25 years old … Perfect at any age! #CheekbonesOnFullSlay, "and someone else posted this message:" I'm going to try to steal this skin as usual, but I don't have your chicken bones. "

Another follower said: ‘@ cynthiabailey10 Always beautiful and classy. Please continue to ignore negative comments from @neneleakes and @marlohampton. "

Aside from this, Cynthia is spending her time at home like everyone else these days during social estrangement.

He shared a video showing fans how he will walk in his life after the quarantine ends.



