Cowboys teases the 2020 draft: Dallas fills the hole on the brink and gives Dak Prescott a new game maker

For a team that finished 8-8 last season, the Cowboys have surprisingly few holes. Byron Jones went to Miami to become the NFL's highest-paid cornerback (for three days), Robert Quinn took his 11.5 sacks to Chicago, and catcher Randall Cobb traveled south on Interstate 45 to catch passes from Deshaun Watson in Houston. Dallas also lost to All-Pro center Travis Frederick when retiring, but has Connor McGovern ready to step in.

If the Cowboys can add ready replacements for Jones and Quinn in the 2020 NFL Draft, then they should be back at the heart of the NFC career. Dallas may be active on the first night of the draft and trying to get those pieces trading from No. 17 overall. Another possibility is to trade the team for a proven player, like safety Jamal Adams, who reportedly will skip the Jets' virtual volunteer workouts.

However, in the Sporting News seven-round simulated draft, the Cowboys stick around and acquire players in each of the first four rounds who can contribute immediately.

Here's a closer look at the simulated draft of the Cowboys:

Dallas Cowboys mock draft 2020

Round Pick No. Player Position college one 17 A.J. Epenesa EDGE Iowa two 51 K.J. Hamler WR Penn State 3 82 Troy Pride Jr. CB Notre dame 4 4 123 Albert Okwuegbunam TEA Missouri 5 5 164 Brandon Jones S Texas 5 5 179 (compensatory) Yasir Durant Old Testament Missouri 6 6 197 James Proche WR SMU 7 7 231 Kindle Vildor CB Georgia Southern

Round 1, Pick No. 17: A.J. Epenesa, EDGE, Iowa

Epenesa would have an immediate impact against Demarcus Lawrence, who was second in the Cowboys in sacks in 2019 with just five. He is generally considered a high-floor player with a build similar to Trey Flowers or Frank Clark, but there is uncertainty about him. Former Cowboys exec Gil Brandt, for example, doesn't think Epenesa is one of the top five pass riders in this class. Epenesa appears to have fallen on the teams' recruiting boards since the start of last season, particularly after a rough performance at Combine, where she had the slowest 40th second among leading runners. Without the speed to get around the NFL's offensive tackles, Epenesa will likely use her strength and length to get through them, or pass an inside runner. However, for a team that is looking for production in 2020, Epenesa meets the requirements.

Round 2, Pick No. 51: K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State

Hamler is a dynamic playmaker who could give Dallas' offense an extra wrinkle as his new third receiver in place of Cobb. His quick contraction ability makes him a threat to turn any play into a touchdown. He comes with concerns, however; He's only 5-8 and didn't work at the Combine due to a hamstring injury. His production at Penn State was solid (98 sacks for 1,658 yards and 13 touchdowns in two years), but his 12 falls last season were the most tied on FBS.

Round 3, Pick No. 82: Troy Pride Jr., CB, Notre Dame

Dallas' need in the corner is such that taking one in the first round is a great possibility. However, the Cowboys have said they would feel comfortable entering the season with Anthony Brown, Jourdan Lewis, and Chidobe Owuzie as their top three in the position. That would allow them to take plug-and-play prospects like Epenesa and Hamler in the first two rounds. Pride won South Carolina high school sprint championships in four events in 2016, and his speed is the first thing that stands out in the game movie. He showed that trait in the Combine when he ran a 4.40 40. Pride doesn't have a great size (5-11,193 pounds), but his running ability could help him become a contributor.

Round 4, Pick No. 123: Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Missouri

Jason Witten is heading to Canton when he officially retires, but in 2020 the Cowboys legend will be in Las Vegas after signing a one-year contract with the Raiders. Okwuegbunam would add depth behind Blake Jarwin. He battled injuries in college and limited himself to 26 sacks last season, all of which obscured his potential. Okwuegbunam is an athletic monster. He is 6-5 and ran a 4.49 40-yard run at 258 pounds at the Combine. His path needs a lot of improvement, but with 23 touchdowns on 98 sacks during his three years at Columbia, "Albert O,quot; could become a major threat.

Round 5, Pick No. 164: Brandon Jones, S, Texas

The Cowboys signed Ha Ha Clinton-Dix last month to play alongside Xavier Woods, making safety less of an immediate necessity. Dallas can now look to add depth on Day 3. Jones, a team captain in Texas, has the potential to go earlier due to his ability to make plays across the field, but his size (5-11, 198 pounds). It helped push him into the fifth round of the SN drill, where the Cowboys would be happy to take him. Jones can be a powerful hitter, although sometimes too aggressive. You could contribute to special teams right away while trying to break the security rotation.

Round 5, Pick No. 179 (compensatory): Yasir Durant, OT, Missouri

The Cowboys take another part of the 2019 Tigers' offense here with Durant, a three-year starter at left tackle. The Cowboys have had one of the best offensive lines in football for the past few seasons, but have lost a main piece with Frederick's retirement and need to add depth. Durant could come in as a swing tackle that can be used on heavy packages. He's raw after he started playing football in high school, but his 6-6, 331-pound box gives him a solid platform to build on.

Round 6, Pick No. 197: James Proche, WR, SMU

This choice is a great example of how deep the 2020 wide receiver draft class is. Proche (5-10, 200) could be the most productive prospect in the job. The Cowboys took Hamler in the second round of this drill, but Proche, who tied LSU's Justin Jefferson for the FBS lead with 111 catches (in two fewer games) last year, would be too good to pass up. He passed Emmanuel Sanders as the SMU career leader in receptions, receiving yards, touchdowns and all-purpose yards. It would have great advantages as a sixth assailant.

Round 7, Pick No. 231: Kindle Vildor, CB, Georgia Southern

The Cowboys can check out Vildor here. Its size is 5-9, but it makes up for it with effort and intelligence. His nine career interceptions were enough to earn him an invitation to Combine, where he ran a 4.44, 40-yard run. Not much is expected of the seventh-round picks, but Vildor may be able to provide depth to the Dallas high school.