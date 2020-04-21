Coronavirus threatens press freedom worldwide, report says

The coronavirus pandemic can threaten press freedom and worsen crises facing journalists around the world, according to this year's World Press Freedom Index, which assesses the landscape for journalists in 180 countries and territories.
The report, released Tuesday by the media watchdog group Reporters Without Borders said that the United States and Brazil were becoming models of hostility towards the media. He also singled out China, Iran and Iraq for censoring coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.
The pandemic has already redefined the norms. New laws that some governments have passed with the apparent aim of curbing the spread of the virus, those that expand state surveillance, for example, have raised concerns about the long-term negative effects on the media and freedom of expression.
The pandemic has allowed governments "to take advantage of the fact that politics is on hold, the public is stunned and protests are out of the question, to impose measures that would be impossible in normal times," Christophe Deloire, general secretary of Reporters without Borders said in a statement.
Press freedom in the United States continued to suffer under President Trump's administration, according to the report, which ranked the country 45th out of 180, three points more than last year. A "dangerous anti-press sentiment,quot; as well as the arrest, physical assault, public denigration and harassment of journalists had spread to the local level, according to the report.
China was ranked 177th, the same as last year. Last month, China said it was Expel American journalists working for The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and The Washington Post, weeks after the Trump administration limited the number of Chinese citizens who could work in the United States to five Chinese news organizations to 100 which are widely considered propaganda media.
Reporters in the foreign media in China were among those who aggressively reported on the coronavirus outbreak, even in the early days when the Chinese government tried to minimize its severity.
In Iraq, officials fined Reuters this month and temporarily He suspended the news agency's license after publishing a story that said the government did not report cases of coronavirus.
The report also made reference to oppressive policies in some Balkan countries and the European Union. In Hungary last month, lawmakers gave Prime Minister Viktor Orban the power to bypass Parliament and suspend existing laws. The new legislation, which will further limit freedom of expression, may grant Mr. Orban's government more leeway to hunt down journalists, critics say.
Still, Europe continued to be the continent where the media had the most freedom, with Norway in first place for the fourth consecutive year and Finland and Denmark in second and third place. Sweden fell to fourth place due to an increase in online bullying by journalists.
At the end of the index, there was little change. North Korea fell one place, taking last place from Turkmenistan. Eritrea, which ranked third, was the lowest-ranking country in Africa. Haiti fell 21 places to 83, the steepest drop of any nation. Journalists there lack financial resources and institutional support, and have been victims of intimidation and physical violence, particularly while covering protests, according to the report.