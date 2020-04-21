Coronavirus survivor George Stephanopoulos will donate blood for the vaccine study

WENN

The presenter of & # 39; Good Morning America & # 39; It will donate its blood plasma to help researchers find a cure or vaccine to fight Covid-19 after the host survived the disease.

News presenter George Stephanopoulos is to donate his blood plasma, since he has received all the clear after he and his wife Ali Wentworth contracted the coronavirus.

The 69-year-old star revealed that he had been diagnosed with Covid-19 last week, more than two weeks after "In vivid color"Star Ali contracted the disease. George, who served as White House director of communications for the presidency Bill clinton, announced that she is now disease free on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, and that she will participate in clinical trials to see if her antibodies can help other patients.

"Good news for me and my family," wrote the ABC host on Twitter. "Last week I had a positive result for Covid antibodies, confirming that I removed the virus after weeks without symptoms. I also enrolled in a clinical trial to donate my blood plasma and I hope to make the donation in the coming weeks."

The television journalist spoke about his diagnosis in "Good morning america"last week, saying," I'm one of those, I suppose, cases that are basically asymptomatic. I never had chills, I never had a headache, I never had a cough, I never had trouble breathing. I feel very good."

Ali, by contrast, previously told fans that she "has never been sicker" after testing positive for the virus.

During his appearance on "GMA," George added that his wife was "much, much better."

"He is now on his fifth day without a fever, which is really a great sign," he said. "I slowly get out of bed a little more each day, so I'm very happy about that."

The couple share two daughters together, Elliott, 17, and Harper, 14.