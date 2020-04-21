coronavirus: Lockdown has an average daily online media intake that rises to 4 hours from 90 minutes: Study – Latest news

A study on media consumption found that daily online media intake by capital has skyrocketed more than 4 hours since the coronavirus-driven crash, compared to an average of 1.5 hours in the lead-up period . Telecommunications companies have also reported a more than 30 percent increase in data usage since the country was placed under the blockade that began on March 25 to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has killed about 600 in the country and infected about 19,000.

Globally, the deadly pandemic has killed more than 1.7 lakh, about 41,000 of them in the US alone. USA And infected more than 2.4 million, again more than 8 lakh of them in the US alone. USA Since the virus appeared in the Chinese city of Wuhan last November.

And, the largest individual beneficiary of this massive increase is YouTube with around 300 billion visits in the first quarter of 2020, which is 13% more than in the fourth quarter of 2019 and 11% more than in the first quarter 2019, according to the study by the media buying agency Mindshare and the online video analysis and intelligence platform Vidooly.

There was a sharp increase in content consumption, as the time spent by the average user increased to more than 4 hours per day from the 1.5-hour shutdown on social media platforms, the survey showed.

According to the survey, millennials remain the most active YouTube group in the country, with 70 percent of the audience coming from the 18-34 age group.

"Entertainment, music and news are the top three genres in terms of content consumption that contribute to more than 70 percent of views and more than 90 percent of views on YouTube are via mobile," he showed. the survey.

YouTube has also seen a 20.5 percent increase in subscriber base since the blockade was announced, while COVID-related content has increased 98 percent in terms of views and 199 percent in terms of interaction. .



To get a better engagement, brands are engaging in marketing via Facebook and Instagram.

Gender-specific observations in the report indicate a 120 percent increase in the number of uploads in the & # 39; education & # 39; category. after closing.

Music, primarily short-form content, has seen a 9 percent decrease in consumption during the lockout, indicating the shift in consumer behavior toward long-form content. An increase in time available to the consumer is cited as the reason for this change.

Other genres that have seen a significant increase in audience are food and recipe (52 percent), games (23 percent), and information (42 percent).

According to MA Parthasarathy, CEO of Mindshare South Asia, through this survey with Vidooly, the company sought to leverage data and digital analytics to understand changes in consumer behavior in content consumption on media platforms in online and hopes to use the insights from this study to better serve our clients in creating relevant, timely and effective content solutions