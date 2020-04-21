coronavirus: Italy now has more ventilators than ICU patients, says commissioner – Latest news

Italy's extraordinary emergency commissioner COVID-19 says that, for the first time during the pandemic, the nation has more ventilators than patients with coronavirus infections in intensive care beds. "This gives us the strength to keep going," Domenico Arcuri told reporters on Tuesday. There are currently about 2,500 patients receiving intensive care for coronavirus infections.

Arcuri spoke of the "anguish with which, every night, we had to decide where to send these instruments, which, in the end, save lives,quot; when there were not enough respirators for everyone who needed them.

"I will keep him with me all my life, and I don't want anyone else to experience,quot; the dilemma of choosing which hospital received them, he said.

For several days in Italy, the number of patients in intensive care rooms has decreased. Italy has the highest number of deaths in Europe, more than 24,000, in the outbreak, which in the first few weeks overwhelmed hospitals, especially in the north, where the best-known cases were recorded. (AP) PMS PMS