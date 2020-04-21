Coronavirus Information: What Happened Today

Perverse incentives: Experts predict that when the recovered patients have clear social and economic advantages, some people will try to join them by deliberately exposing themselves to the virus, despite the high risks. "That temptation is going to be huge," said McNeil.

Large American cities can lose their magnetism

The pandemic has hit the largest cities in the United States hard, and the coronavirus has found fertile ground in its density. Major urban centers were already losing appeal to many Americans, as skyrocketing rents and changes in the job market have pushed young adults into suburbs and smaller cities. Will that stream now become a flood?

New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago, the three largest metropolitan areas in the country, have lost population in recent years, and overall growth in major metropolitan areas has slowed to almost half in the past decade. Now, as local leaders struggle with how to reopen their economies, the future of Life in ultra-dense cities is not clear.

In New York, unemployment claims increased more than 20 times, the number of commuters on the subway fell by 90 percent due to restrictions on staying at home, and the city is projected to lose at least $ 7.4 billion in tax revenue in the middle of next year.

The very things that made the city a magnet for businesses, tourists, and young professionals: its densely populated neighborhoods and strong street life, its extensive public transportation, Broadway, world-class restaurants, preeminent cultural institutions, became They were among the most vulnerable when the virus hit and would take longer to return.

"I don't think the New York we left has been back for a few years," Gregg Bishop, commissioner for the city's small business agency, told The Times. "I don't know if we'll ever get it back."