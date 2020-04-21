Coronavirus Information: What Happened Today

-
The confirmed figure in Europe has passed one million infections and 100,000 deaths.
-
Germany has begun to restart its economy, allowing small stores to open for the first time in nearly a month.
-
South Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee said they would begin to allow the reopening of certain businesses.
-
Get the latest updates hereplus maps and full coverage
The proof is the friction point
When can stay-at-home orders be safely relaxed? Not until we have a lot more evidence, many state governors say.
Can Congress pass a bill to replenish the small business emergency loan fund that ran out last week? Not without establishing a national testing strategy, Democrats say.
The slow, problem-ridden accumulation and limited availability of coronavirus testing in the US USA They have drawn frequent criticism and opened a gap between the Trump administration and governors on both sides. Now that rift stands in the way of progress on several fronts.
"The number one problem we face is a lack of evidence," said Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland, a Republican. "We cannot open our states without increasing evidence." Eager to address the problem, he arranged for Maryland to purchase test kits from South Korea without waiting for federal approval.
Vice President Mike Pence said Sunday that "there is sufficient evidence capacity across the country today for any state in the United States,quot; to begin to open, but Virginia Democrat Governor Ralph Northam called that claim "delusional." .
Negotiations on a $ 450 billion economic aid package have been suspended due to insistence by congressional Democrats that it order and fund a national test strategy, which they say is crucial to controlling the outbreak and allowing the economy to collapse. reopen.
President Trump noted that he did not like the idea. "The states, not the federal government, should be doing the tests,quot; wrote on Twitter.
Negotiators were also still haggling on Monday over the terms of the $ 300 billion in new aid for small businesses promised in the bill.
The Times provides free access to Much of our coronavirus coverage and our Coronavirus Briefing newsletter, like all of our newsletters, are free. Please consider supporting our journalism with a subscription.
A new social division: immunities and the rest
A two-tier society is likely to develop immediately after the Covid-19 crisis, as people who have recovered from the virus and are supposed to be immune can go back to work, meet and socialize, while everyone else They should still stay home and keep their distance.
That's one of the main conclusions from Donald McNeil Jr., our infectious disease reporter, about what to expect next year in the US. USA
"It's pretty science fiction," McNeil said in today's episode of "The Daily." "It is somewhat dystopian."
Scientists do not yet have definitive answers to crucial questions, including how to determine if a recovered patient has developed immunity and how long protection lasts. But some nations are not waiting for that.
Chile will become the first country to give "immunity cards,quot; to people who have produced antibodies against the virus. Germany and the United States have considered similar approaches. In China, recovered patients obtain QR codes from cell phones linked to the owner's personal data, so they cannot be used by another person.
Perverse incentives: Experts predict that when the recovered patients have clear social and economic advantages, some people will try to join them by deliberately exposing themselves to the virus, despite the high risks. "That temptation is going to be huge," said McNeil.
Large American cities can lose their magnetism
The pandemic has hit the largest cities in the United States hard, and the coronavirus has found fertile ground in its density. Major urban centers were already losing appeal to many Americans, as skyrocketing rents and changes in the job market have pushed young adults into suburbs and smaller cities. Will that stream now become a flood?
New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago, the three largest metropolitan areas in the country, have lost population in recent years, and overall growth in major metropolitan areas has slowed to almost half in the past decade. Now, as local leaders struggle with how to reopen their economies, the future of Life in ultra-dense cities is not clear.
In New York, unemployment claims increased more than 20 times, the number of commuters on the subway fell by 90 percent due to restrictions on staying at home, and the city is projected to lose at least $ 7.4 billion in tax revenue in the middle of next year.
The very things that made the city a magnet for businesses, tourists, and young professionals: its densely populated neighborhoods and strong street life, its extensive public transportation, Broadway, world-class restaurants, preeminent cultural institutions, became They were among the most vulnerable when the virus hit and would take longer to return.
"I don't think the New York we left has been back for a few years," Gregg Bishop, commissioner for the city's small business agency, told The Times. "I don't know if we'll ever get it back."
Of course, people have gambled against New York before, after the fiscal crisis of the 1970s; the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001; the banking crisis of 2008, and the city has recovered each time. And some argue that although population density is a responsibility during an epidemic, it makes big cities more resistant in disasters.
"The way people behave in a pandemic is probably not a good guide to how they want to live their lives in normal times," said Jed Kolko, chief economist at Indeed, a job search site. "We are living in the midst of a large forced experiment, but we really don't know how the experiment will unfold."
Hot spots
-
The outbreak in Turkey It has overtaken China, with more than 90,000 confirmed cases and at least 2,140 deaths. And it is likely to be even bigger than official statistics say.
-
Singapore He thought he had the virus under control, but his case number has more than doubled in recent days to more than 8,000, the highest number in Southeast Asia, with outbreaks among migrant workers in tight quarters.
-
China He ordered his citizens in Russia to remain locked up and locked up the border town of Suifenhe, following a wave of new infections related to Chinese returning from abroad.
-
President Jair Bolsonaro from Brazil The protesters united in Brasilia to demand the reopening of the companies and the relaxation of the measures imposed by the country's state governors. The country has 39,548 diagnosed cases of coronavirus and 2,507 confirmed deaths.
-
In a prison in Marion, OhioAt least 1,828 inmates, nearly three-quarters of its population, and 103 employees have tested positive, making it the largest group reported in the US. USA
What you can do
Manage loneliness. You are not alone feeling lonely right now. Here are some ideas to help.
Set up your home office, free. Our writer has suggestions on how to create a comfortable workspace using things you probably already own.
Are the neighbors not socially estranged? Here are some tips to stay safe, even when the people around you are putting others at risk.
How to help if you have recovered. You can run errands for at-risk neighbors and you can donate convalescent blood or plasma. But first, make sure you've really recovered.
A virtual discussion on how to lead a crisis
Join David Gelles, our Corner Office columnist, Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time as you speak to two CEOs in the food and beverage industry about the challenges of the coronavirus. Sign up for the call here.
What else are we following?
-
The coronavirus may indirectly be killing people who never get it, by preventing them from receiving much-needed treatments such as organ transplants and chemotherapy.
-
The crude oil market is so saturated due to low demand that a price benchmark fell below zero, suggesting that people are willing to pay to have it taken out of their hands.
-
A social side effect of everyone who wears face masks: You can't tell when someone smiles, mocks, or sticks their tongue out at you. The Associated Press considers the visual cues and facial expressions that we lack.
-
Hundreds of Detroit police officers have been infected or quarantined, making the city police department one of the most affected law enforcement agencies in the United States.
-
Many cases of Covid pneumonia go unnoticed until it's too late, but a small device available at pharmacies can provide valuable early warnings, Dr. Richard Levitan, an emergency physician, writes in a Times opinion piece.
What are you doing
My daughter is getting the positive out of not being (physically) in school and coloring her hair pink! Self-expression and creativity as an antidote to confinement. (And it will wash).
– Susannah Rodgers, London
Let us know how you are dealing with the outbreak. Send us a response here, and we can include it in a future newsletter.
Lara Takenaga and Jonathan Wolfe helped write today's newsletter.
Email your thoughts to [email protected] Did a friend send you the briefing? Sign up here.
%MINIFYHTML7c4cdea0b4a9d20a4e8485f9837422be12%