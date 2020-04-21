Coronavirus Block: Here's how to reserve a LPG cylinder refill with the Umang app

India has entered the second phase of blocking to contain the spread of the coronavirus, and as a result, people are supposed to stay home. All services, except essential services, are supposed to remain suspended. The government has also ensured that all necessary items, such as groceries, food, and other essential items, including LPG gas cylinders, are available during this period.

The Government of India launched the Umang app, a kind of all-in-one app for all government related services. It offers around 162 government services such as EPFO, Cybercrime, PAN, passport, etc. The application also allows users to request a refill of LPG cylinders using the application. This will allow users to place a refill order directly and pay online without the hassle of calling the gas agency or personally going to the store to book a refill.

Wondering how to order LPG cylinder refill with Umang app, follow our step by step guide:

one) Open Google Play Store or Apple App Store and download Umang app



two) Now open the application and register by following the on-screen instructions



3) After this, you must find your LPG service provider by going to the Service Directory or simply search for it by tapping the search bar on the home screen

For example, your LPG service provider is HP Gas, so type HP Gas and tap



4) Here you will get five options: cash on delivery recharge order, online recharge order payment, reload history, opt-out allowance, and consumer allowance

Choose: Refill the order against delivery: if you want to pay in cash at the time of delivery



Recharge the order online Payment: Make the payment in advance using UBI, Net banking, etc.



5) Touch any of the options and confirm its details by touching the Confirm button



6) For cash on delivery orders, choose options and tap the Order Now button

