Colts trade rumors: Malik Hooker will be available before Draft 2020 NFL

Avid organizations for proven NFL defenders appear to be in business this week, as several teams are starting to buy ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft.

On Mondays, the 49ers reportedly began active discussions about sending Dee Ford and Kwon Alexander elsewhere in exchange for draft picks.

Meanwhile, the Colts have made free security Malik Hooker available, according to Michael Lombardi of The Athletic. Hooker has been his initial security since his rookie year in 2017.

More players available … Malik Hooker, Indy, PJ Hall Oakland, Rasul Douglas Phila, Adam Sheehan, Chicago. It will be a fun week. – Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) April 21, 2020

Hooker has been hampered by injuries in his first three years in the NFL, but he's been a force when he's healthy. The 2017 Ohio state first-round pick has accumulated seven interceptions in 34 games. At 24, he apparently has a long career ahead and room to improve further. One would expect there to be substantial interest from the teams in the coming days.

Indianapolis does not currently have a first-round pick; The Colts' first pick will come with the 34th overall pick in the second round.