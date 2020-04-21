Chrissy Teigen got mad at John Legend and will understand why

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend"Sometimes they really are like us."

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, this celebrity couple has continued to give us the fun social media distractions that we could all use right now. Such was the case again on Monday night when the famous food enthusiast and her mother of two shared something that her Grammy-winning husband did, let's be honest, it would also make you irrationally angry.

"I was surprised asking John to get up and heat my food and then I was mad at him for missing part of the show we were watching while heating my food," he wrote in a tweet. "It is not an easy job, yours."

Legend had the correct answer. "You are perfect," he tweeted with a heart-eyed emoji.

