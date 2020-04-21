Chris Noth's shaved head gets huge approval from Sarah Jessica Parker

Chris Noth It has a completely new look.

The 65-year-old actor visited Instagram on Monday to share a photo of his freshly shaved head.

"I decided that dealing with hair was superfluous during these quarantine times," Mr. Big's star captioned the image of his haircut.

his Sex and the city co-star Sarah Jessica Parker He also gave it his stamp of approval by liking the snapshot.

"Why did you wait so long? X," wrote celebrity Carrie Bradshaw in the comment section of the post on social media.

Nada is the only celebrity trying to change her hair in the middle of social distancing. In fact, many stars have been transforming their braids. gwen Stefanifor example recently gave Blake Shelton a haircut to help shape your "quarantine mullet,quot;. Similary, Hilary Duff she dyed her bright blonde locks a bold shade of blue.

Want to see even more DIY celebrities? Well you're in luck.