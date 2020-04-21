Chris Cornell's daughter performs the & # 39; hunger attack & # 39; of the Dog Temple for relief from COVID-19

Instagram

By participating in LiveXLive's Live Live digital music festival, Toni Cornell claims that his late father would have been the first to donate his time and effort if he were alive.

Chris CornellHer daughter paid tribute to her father over the weekend, April 17-19, at LiveXLive's Live Live digital music festival by performing her Dog temple keep track of "Hunger Strike".

In a T-shirt with an image of his father, Toni Cornell covered the song while he was locked up.

"I love you daddy, and I hope to do this song justice," he said, explaining that "Hunger Strike" was one of his favorite songs.

Toni was happy to be a part of LiveXLive Music Lives (https://www.livexlive.com/), organized to raise funds for the MusiCares Relief Fund COVID-19, revealing that her late father would have been happy to be part of the cause If I were alive.

"If my father were here, I know he would have been the first to donate his time and effort," Cornell wrote on social media. "Thank you for including me, I am honored to be a part of this and to help spread love through music."

<br />

He also revealed that the Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation would be donating $ 50,000 (£ 40,000) to the fund.

<br />

Nas and Swae Lee They were also part of the two-day live stream charity concert.