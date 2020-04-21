Chris Brown's baby mom, Ammika Harris, is accused of photographing her son, the last photo of Aeko, and she responds

Ammika Harris, who shares an adorable baby with singer Chris Brown, is often found defending her post on social media.

This week, the model, who is currently in Germany, visited Instagram, where she delighted fans with an innocent image of her son Aeko Brown.

In the image, the boy is busy sucking his finger while holding a teddy bear.

One reviewer was quick to jump into the comment section and make this rude comment: "That baby is so white."

Ammika, the mother bear, came out swinging saying: "And beyond BEAUTIFUL ❤️". She added: "WHAT NOW? please reconsider this again. "

She also said, “Do you really think I photoshop my son to make him look like this? 😳 😳😳 "

A fan defended the new mom: “What does it matter if she's white? For his mother, he is perfect as he is. Genetics is unpredictable when I was a baby, I was also white like Aeko, and my dad is brown. I am almost identical to him. You shouldn't criticize a baby that's not yours. Please stop entertaining the negative stupidity bs. You know that your child is CLEARLY absolutely beautiful, and we can ALL attest to that! ❤️ "

Another commenter said, "Why do you always give your energy to negative people? Do you remember what you published yesterday? And you said read it again, maybe you should too. Not being bad, but all we see is that you are responding to hate comments, and you are giving them your energy as you respond, which means they are winning. You have a lot of people showing you and giving you positive energy, so exchange your energy with that and not just with your friends or. Retrieve love spread negativity / hate. Recover negativity / hate. Saying this simply chooses your battles for the greater good, and not just to get people's reactions or group them together. You don't know what they're going through and how much those comments can affect as much as they affect you. Blessings ❤️ "

This supporter revealed, "Oh, Aeko, you are a stud, I can't wait to see you soon." Beautiful, don't hear anything from these enemies who say they are enemies, they always tried to humiliate someone or try to put salt on someone's game, don't listen to any of these enemies, honey, you are beautiful, your baby's beautiful Chris Brown . He loved the baby and he loved his baby's mom, so all this bustle of Karachi is beautiful to you, and he thinks he is fine where he is and you find out where you are with your beautiful baby.

Ammika is showing her personality.



