Chris Brown Settles With Sexual Assault Accuser Out Of Court

Chris Brown He has settled a sexual assault charge against him out of court.

An unidentified woman, who claimed to have been raped by Brown's associate Lowell Grissom, Jr. during a party at the singer's home in February 2017, filed a lawsuit to dismiss the case in Los Angeles.

Attorney Gloria Allred, representing Jane Doe, sued Brown for alleged sexual assault, gender-based violence, assault, intentional imposition of emotional distress, and negligence.

Allred has confirmed that Brown privately settled the lawsuit.