Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Network Delays Launch Amid Pandemic, Reveals First Blackboard, Sets Special Advance in DIY – Deadline

Magnolia Network, Discovery's joint venture with Fixer Upper Stars Chip and Joanna Gaines have delayed their release, originally slated for October 4, due to production shutdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The network, which will take over Discovery's DIY network after a rebrand, has also unveiled its inaugural roster of original series. It includes eight new shows without a script, mainly in the home renovation and a good space. Custom kitchens; Family dinner, presented by Andrew Zimmern; Restoration path; The Fieldhouse; great dad, starring Taylor Calmus; Task; The lost kitchen; and; Inn the Works, about The Oak Knoll Lodge in Big Bear, California. Join previously announced Increased flowering and home on the go.

Spectators will be able to try all 10 series during Magnolia presents: a look back and a look forward, a four-hour preview on DIY Network with Chip and Joanna Gaines, starting Sunday, April 26.

DIY Network is distributed to 50 million households across the country, but is currently available to approximately 75 million households as part of the free preview offerings during the coronavirus crisis.

"At this time, it is important that we all continue to take care of each other by maintaining the guidelines set by the leading experts, leaders and heroes who work tirelessly to help us get through this difficult time," said Chip and Joannna Gaines. "With this as our top priority, we have decided to delay the launch of the Magnolia Network until we can safely resume production. We have an amazing team behind us and we are looking forward to the days to come when we can get back to work, telling good stories. that encourage, motivate and inspire hope. In the meantime, we are hosting this special preview where we will take a look at what we have been working on and more to come for this network we are building. "

The four-hour network preview event will begin with "a look back" where it all started: Fixer UpperAt its peak, with nearly 17 million weekly viewers tuning in to watch the beloved HGTV series. In preview, Gaineses share intimate and never-before-seen images complete with heartfelt commentary and never-before-told stories about their five years Fixer Upper travel.

Before rebranding, select episodes of Fixer Upper It will begin airing in DIY in the coming weeks. The total Fixer Upper the library will remain on HGTV until the launch of the Magnolia Network, when it will migrate to the new channel.

In the preview, the Gaineses take a look at what's to come on the upcoming Magnolia Network, which includes an exclusive preview of the network's first original programming list. Here are details on all the projects.

● Growing Foil: The previously announced show features Floret Flower Farm, one of the most successful organic flower farms in the United States, and follows founder Erin Benzakein and her talented team as they try to tackle an expansion that puts their company's future at risk.

● Start on the way: The previously announced show follows Amanda Sudano Ramírez and Abner Ramírez, as the music duo JohnnySwim, and their two children as they tour the country looking for home and community wherever they go.

● Custom kitchens: Travel across the pond with England-based kitchens of VOL and its remarkably talented group of artisans as they design and transform stunning kitchens and interiors for their customers.

● Family dinner: Presenter Andrew Zimmern visits families across the United States to explore how the cultural, regional, and historical facets of who we are inform what and how we eat, and all the ways that food brings people together.

● Restoration path: Carpenter Clint Harp travels the country in search of some of the oldest and most beautiful structures that are still preserved today, examining how they were built, restored, and given new life by some of the country's most talented artisans.

● The Fieldhouse: When Justin Bane's dreams in the NFL were cut short due to serious injury, he turned his passion for the game into a passion for helping others. In 2011, he and his wife Annie used every penny they had to open The Fieldhouse Gym in Abilene, Texas, where they committed their lives to helping people turn broken dreams into a new and inspiring reality.

● great dad: Comedian, father, and DIY expert Taylor Calmus and his builder squad team up with families who have an inspired idea for their kids, from a pirate ship in the backyard to a custom ball launcher mounted on their family truck. Taylor and a fellow super dad will start working on the construction of these unique projects.

● Task: After moving out of their 900-square-foot home, husband and wife Andy and Candis Meredith and their seven children work together to make a 113,000-year-old 20,000-square-foot home their family's home.

● The lost kitchen: Erin French owns The Lost Kitchen, a historic mill-turned restaurant in Freedom, Maine, population 722. Every year, hundreds of visitors from around the world make reservations not by phone or email, but by sending postcards in hopes of experience a meal you will never forget.

● Inn the Works: Lindsey Kurowski bought The Oak Knoll Lodge in Big Bear, California. Built on the 1920s, this four-acre camp has fallen into hard times, but Lindsey and her team aim to restore, renovate, and polish this gem for a new generation to enjoy.

"Seven years have passed since we met Chip and Jo. A shared passion for their work is what first attracted an audience looking for major home renovations, but it was their authenticity, relatability, family focus, and zest for life that that made America fall in love with them, "said Magnolia Network President Allison Page." We are so excited to present viewers with their next chapter, sharing stories of courage, risk, humor, triumph, failure, and rebirth in a effort to celebrate the good stories and the people who live them. "

The joint venture also has plans to present its own product directly to the consumer at a later date.