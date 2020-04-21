China reportedly begins delivery of modern major VT4 battle tanks to Pakistan – Defense Blog

Inner Mongolia First Machinery Group Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of China North Industries Group Corporation (NORINCO), is reportedly starting to deliver new main VT4 battle tanks to Pakistan.

In mid-April 2020, at the Chinese tank factory located in Baotou, Inner Mongolia province, the ceremony of shipping the first batch, after the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, of armor-equipped VT4 main battle tanks explosive reactive (ERA) (Option FY-IV) for a foreign customer.

Chinese media reports that Pakistan is a foreign customer for these tanks.

In 2019, the Pakistani Army Armored Corps selected the Chinese VT4 tank, produced by Norinco, to meet the requirements for the acquisition of hundreds of new main battle tanks.

A military analyst, Muzammil Hatami, announced the selection of the Norinco VT4 to increase the Pakistani armored vehicle fleet.

"VT4 has confirmed for the future Pakistan Army tank and the Alkhalid II main battle tank is under development," said Muzammil Hatami during the tenth IDEAS international defense exhibition in Karachi, Pakistan.

The VT4 is a third generation MBT that Norinco offers for export. It is an improvement over the Al-Khalid MBT (also known as MBT-2000), which is currently in service with the Pakistan Army, although it retains the 125mm primary weapon, the carousel autoloader, and the crew configuration of the oldest vehicle.

Despite the details of the tender for the future tank being kept secret, it was reported that Pakistan could obtain around 100 MBT to satisfy the deficiency of MBT production in the country.

Last week it was also reported that the Nigerian army received a shipment of military vehicles from the North China Industries Corporation (NORINCO).

According to local sources, NORINCO delivered the first of 17 military vehicles that compromised VT4 main battle tanks, SH5 105mm self-propelled howitzer with wheels and destroyed ST1 tanks.