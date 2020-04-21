Check out the fun showdown of Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer BFF

Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer They are best friends, or so they thought.

the Thunder Force The stars put their 20-year friendship to the test during the Monday episode at The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon with a virtual game called BFF Showdown, where the host Jimmy Fallon They asked Melissa and Octavia questions to see who knows each other better. Based on the simple nature of the questions, Jimmy expected the game to go smoothly, but things took a surprising turn.

To start, the host of the night asked the Gilmore Girls alum to name the university Octavia went to. Taking a minute to think about it, Melissa replied, "You know what? I don't think I went to school." Octavia replied, "I absolutely went to school," causing the funny woman to reconsider her answer. "I'm getting, like, a kind of feeling from the University of Ft. Lauderdale," he replied again. Unfortunately for Melissa, the answer was Auburn University.