Check out the fun showdown of Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer BFF

Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer They are best friends, or so they thought.
the Thunder Force The stars put their 20-year friendship to the test during the Monday episode at The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon with a virtual game called BFF Showdown, where the host Jimmy Fallon They asked Melissa and Octavia questions to see who knows each other better. Based on the simple nature of the questions, Jimmy expected the game to go smoothly, but things took a surprising turn.
To start, the host of the night asked the Gilmore Girls alum to name the university Octavia went to. Taking a minute to think about it, Melissa replied, "You know what? I don't think I went to school." Octavia replied, "I absolutely went to school," causing the funny woman to reconsider her answer. "I'm getting, like, a kind of feeling from the University of Ft. Lauderdale," he replied again. Unfortunately for Melissa, the answer was Auburn University.
Moving on to an even easier question, Octavia was asked if Melissa was married. Doubting for a moment, the Oscar winner said, "Come in." Surprised that she didn't know the answer, Melissa joked, "Are you going to pass?" Trying to give clues to Octavia, the Bridesmaids star screamed: "Ben!" referencing her husband of 14 years Ben Falcone. "Well he's not my cousin …"
Recognizing that things had a difficult start, Jimmy offered to restart the game and gave the duo another chance to redeem themselves. Waiting for Melissa to guess the answer immediately, the Saturday night live alum asked him to say Octavia's last name. Stopping, she replied, "You know what? It's … I just don't say it. You know, you don't normally say … Man, it's like on the tip of my tongue. I think it rhymes with his first name. Is it Octavia?
Disappointed that her best friend couldn't get the correct answer, Octavia said, "Can we edit all of that and, like, let this be the first question?" Melissa chimed in, "Octavia Boctavia,quot;.
For the next question, Jimmy kept things simple and asked Octavia to describe what Melissa looked like. Putting on the glasses The shape of the water Star examined the screen and said confidently, "She is dressed in green." Surprised, Melissa replied, "No, you are wearing green. I am not wearing green. Are you looking at yourself?"
