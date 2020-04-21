Charlie Brooker Makes Screenwipe Coronavirus Special – Deadline

Charlie Brooker is going to turn his scathing gaze to the coronavirus in a special edition of his BBC Screenwipe brand, which also marks the first commission for its new production company Broke And Bones.

In a co-production with Endemol Shine UK, the companies will Charlie Brooker Antiviral Wipes for BBC Two: A 30-minute look at life in the COVID-19 blockade. ScreenwipeThe recurring fictional talking heads of Philomena Cunk (Diane Morgan) and Barry Shitpeas (Al Campbell) will also appear.

Screenwipe It was first launched in 2006 with Brooker offering crisp vision on television. The program evolved into year-end reviews, the last of which was Charlie Brooker's 2016 Sweep, in which what was presented was reflected in the electoral victory of Brexit and Donald Trump.

Brooker has been too busy on Black mirror to make more episodes since 2016, but the period of self-isolation has provided a window into her diary away from the Netflix drama. Antiviral Towel It was commissioned by BBC Two Controller Patrick Holland, comedian Shane Allen and Ben Caudell. It will be produced by Brooker's longtime collaborator Annabel Jones, while Alison Marlow is the series' producer.

The Up News Info revealed in February that Brooker had established Broke And Bones with Jones after leaving his Endemol Shine Group House of Tomorrow team, through which they made Black mirror. They have been in protracted negotiations with Netflix about an exclusive deal, but to continue doing Black mirror.