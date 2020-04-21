Charlamagne Tha God Not Feeling & # 39; Toosie Slide & # 39; Drake: & # 39; It & # 39; s Wack & # 39;

Instagram

Saying it's not organic, the co-host of & # 39; Breakfast Club & # 39; He says in a new interview: It may not work yet, but it just doesn't seem organic. Many times with those TikTok dances, it's just organic.

Up News Info –

Duck"Toosie Slide" can be a huge hit, especially on TikTok, but Charlamagne Tha God He seems not to be impressed by the song. During a recent interview on an episode of the podcast "The Brilliant Idiots", the co-host of "Breakfast Club" made his feelings public.

"I think he is crazy and I think he is below Drake," criticized the track, which debuted at number 1 on the charts. "I think when you are the greatest artist in the world, when you are the greatest rapper in the world, I don't like to see you chasing trends."

He went on to say, "It's like, why be a surfer when you're a fucking wave? I just didn't respect him."

Charlamagne, calling it non-organic, continued: "The shit may still work, but it just doesn't seem organic. A lot of times with those TikTok dances, it's just organic. It's a song that people like and someone does something to it. and it goes on. It was like he felt too forced. Too corporate. Too much industry. "

"I feel like Drake has developed in such a way that he doesn't have to do that, man," he said of Drizzy.

<br />

Apparently, some fans might be related to Charlamagne. "The way abt drake's toosie slide charlamagne feels like is how I feel. To me, it looks like he made a song for people to do at Tik-Tok. And that's great," one fan tweeted. "At the same time, you're drake. You don't have to make songs like dat unless it's by accident. Example:" in my feelings. "

"He didn't lie. Drake fans need to get over it," wrote another user. "As a drake fan, I couldn't agree more with Charlamagne," read another comment.

However, some others were against criticism. "I've seen countless videos online of kids and entire families dancing and having fun. Do you ever stop and think that maybe that's all Drake wanted from this one? What more can you ask for at a time like this?" A fan defended the Canadian star. Another added, "N *** a charlamagne made an angry video with Drake for making a good song saying he too is a lmao n *** industry at all point is making money."