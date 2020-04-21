Charlamagne Tha God: & # 39; Tootsie Slide Is Wack by Drake & # 39;

Charlamagne Tha God and Drake may have made up for their differences, but Charlamagne is not feeling Drake's new song "Tootsie Slide,quot; calling it "wack,quot; during a recent episode of their Brilliant Idiots podcast alongside Andrew Schulz.

"I think he's crazy and I think he's under Drake. I think when you're the world's greatest artist, when you're the world's greatest rapper, I don't like to see you chasing trends. It's like, why be a surfer When are you waving? I just didn't respect it. "

He also doesn't feel the latest challenge on TikTok, which helped the single climb the charts.

"A lot of times with those TikTok dances, it's just organic. It's a song that people like and someone does something to it, and it goes. It was like he felt too forced. Too corporate. Too much industry. I just feel like Drake has it was built in such a way that you don't have to do that shit, man, "added Charlamagne.

