Charlamagne Tha God: & # 39; Tootsie Slide Is Wack by Drake & # 39;

Charlamagne Tha God and Drake may have made up for their differences, but Charlamagne is not feeling Drake's new song "Tootsie Slide,quot; calling it "wack,quot; during a recent episode of their Brilliant Idiots podcast alongside Andrew Schulz.

"I think he's crazy and I think he's under Drake. I think when you're the world's greatest artist, when you're the world's greatest rapper, I don't like to see you chasing trends. It's like, why be a surfer When are you waving? I just didn't respect it. "

