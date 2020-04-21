Chadwick Boseman could be replaced as Black Panther due to wage dispute

Marvel studios

The words are that the star of & # 39; Marshall & # 39; She wasn't happy with Marvel and wants a pay raise, but the studio is eager to replace Black Panther with another character as its main black hero.

Chadwick Bosemanholding like Black Panther It could be short. The actor, who made his debut as the superhero Wakanda in "Captain America: Civil War"He is reportedly about to lose his role due to a wage dispute.

According to We Got This Covered, a 4chan report stated that the actor was not happy with Marvel and wants a raise. But the studio won't budge, and instead has already had a backup plan to put another Marvel character as the main black hero in the MCU.

The studio reportedly wants "Namor to replace Black Panther as its main black hero, with Atlantis made up of sub-Saharan Africans who were integrated with the original Atlanteans (giving more weight to the famous epitaph of Kilmonger)."

While some of the Marvel stars, particularly the original "Avengers" actors like Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson and Chris Hemsworth, it is known that they got big paychecks after the huge success of the franchise, the studio would not hesitate to recast a role if a problem arose with the actor. A similar situation happened before Terrence Howard, who was replaced by Don cheadle like James Rhodes in "Iron Man 2"and subsequent movies after Howard demanded a big raise.

After being featured as T & # 39; Challa in 2016's "Captain America: Civil War", Boseman directed the cast of Black Panther's first solo film (2018). Later he repeated the role in "Avengers: Infinity War", which was launched in the same year and in 2019"Avengers Endgame"

In November 2019, the "Marshall"Star expressed hope for a sequel to" Black Panther. "I think, hopefully, we can keep the foundation we establish and build on it, expand and explore it. That's what I hope," he shared. "But I think You have to keep the foundation first. We build a culture and a world, so you need to make sure you keep it in place. "