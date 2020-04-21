Car theft charge against late pop smoke dropped after his death

Facebook

The rapper from & # 39; Welcome to the party & # 39; He was accused of stealing a Rolls Royce approximately a month before he died after he was shot dead in an invasion of his Los Angeles home.

A car theft charge against the deceased rapper Pop Smoke He was removed in a court filing on Monday, April 20, 2020.

The hitmaker, real name Bashar JacksonHe was shot dead inside a Los Angeles mansion in February and was the subject of an exceptional case dating back to last January.

The "Welcome to the Party" star was accused of stealing a $ 375,000 black Rolls Royce he used in a video shoot and transporting it back to Brooklyn, New York, where he shared a house with his parents.

Smoke was out on bail when he was shot dead on February 19 at a sprawling Hollywood Hills home in what police believe was a targeted hit, and after the tragic incident, the robbery charge has been dropped, he reported. the New York Post gossip column.

Police authorities are still investigating the murder, which they believe may be gang related, with the rapper shot dead for his ties to the Rollin 60 & # 39; s Crips organization.