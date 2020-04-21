Camila Cabello's mom cuts off her bumps while in quarantine and the result is pretty bad!

During the COVID-19 coronavirus quarantine, it has become a trend for people to style their hair at home! That said, Camila Cabello is the latest celebrity to do it, and while she did get a little help from her mother when it came time to cut her bangs, the result was not much better than if she had done it alone. !

Camila's bangs had been too long to see properly, so she asked her 52-year-old mother, Sinuhe Estrabao Cabello, to help her out, since no one has access to a stylist or hairdresser these days.

Although many have cut their hair, it seems that the singer really did not trust herself with the scissors, so she asked her mother to do it.

Unfortunately, the result was still quite disappointing, as evidenced by his posts on IG stories.

It showed Camila with wet hair, her bath, a white towel wrapped around her.

‘Alright guys, so this is what it's come to. The bangs are too long. I can't go outside. I'm going to have to trust this woman. That's her with my bangs because I can't trust myself. They will look like mountains. Because that's what I used to do in seventh grade, I would cut my own bangs and they would look like mountains. I have seen many posts warning people not to do this. Let's see how it turns out. Right now I look like Snape but … "he joked.

The second clip he posted showed that his mother had left the bangs uneven, the left one being slightly shorter than the right.

It's not good. She already screwed it up. My bangs aren't like that … short, longer, longer, shorter, longer … and she just lined up horizontally. Then we'll see how I look. If I seem to screw Snape … ", she updated her fans.

Finally, the third video made her admit that she didn't end up looking so bad and promised to show her followers as soon as her hair was dry.



