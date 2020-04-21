Camila Cabello films her mom giving her hair a mess

Instagram

The creator of hits from & # 39; La Habana & # 39; She seems to need to trim her bangs, but due to Coronavirus blockage, she is forced to enlist the help of her mother Sinuhe Estrabao Cabello to cut her hair.

Up News Info –

Camila Cabello She has been through a hair change drama with her mother during the coronavirus blockade. On Monday, April 20, the creator of "Havana" hits shared a video of his mother Sinuhe Estrabao Cabello giving her a haircut that almost ended in disaster.

Taking her Instagram Story account, the 23-year-old posted the clip that saw her fresh out of the shower wearing only a white towel while her mother combed her wet hair. "Alright guys, so this is what it's come to. The bangs are too long. I can't go out. I'm going to have to trust this woman," he said in the introduction.

"That's her with my bangs because I can't trust myself", the girlfriend of Shawn mendes he continued as he turned the camera around for a moment to see his mother. "They will look like mountains. Because that's what I used to do in seventh grade, I cut them off and they looked like mountains."

"So I've been seeing a lot of posts warning people not to do this," the "Senorita" singer continued, sharing her thoughts on the attempted haircut at home. "Let's see how it turns out. Right now I look like Snape," he added, referring to a fictional character from the "Harry Potter" franchise.

Halfway through the haircut, the first Fifth Harmony The member offered fans a look at his mother's crafts. Claiming her hair didn't look "great," she jokingly said, "She already screwed it up." In response, Sinuhe exclaimed deep down: "You didn't tell me!"

<br />

Refusing to let her mother leave easily, Camila continued her daring comment. "My bangs aren't like that … short, longer, longer, shorter, longer … and she just lined up that shit horizontally," she brazenly described. "Then we'll see how I look. If I look like the bloody Snape …"

Despite her initial hesitation, Camila admitted that the final cut "actually ended up not looking so bad." Plus, he promised, "Um, I'll show you guys when it dries." Still, he warned his fans not to do "this at home," since his mother also gave him "a pedicure this morning … it made my foot bleed." Admitting his guilt, Sinuhe said while laughing: "Yes, that's me."