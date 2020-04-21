Call of Duty Royale tournament teams, stand, rules like Marshawn Lynch and other stars play for charity

Athletes from all major US sports. USA They will participate in the upcoming Call of Duty Royale tournament, which will air on Twitch every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday from April 21 to May 7.

NFL running back Marshawn Lynch and NBA forward Paul George are among the best-known contestants.

The action will come through the "Call of Duty: Warzone,quot; battlefield.

Here are the details of the competition:

When is the Call of Duty Royale tournament?

The Call of Duty Royale tournament runs from April 21 to May 7, and airs every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday at 9 p.m. ET. There will be eight episodes in total.

How to see the Call of Duty Royale tournament?

Each match will be streamed live for free on Bud Light's Twitch channel below.

Watch the BudLight live video at www.twitch.tv

Call of Duty Royale Tournament Ticket List

(Note: Royale teams will not be determined by the athletes they come from)

MLB: Pete Alonso, Justin Dunn, Bo Bichette, Brett Phillips, Gleyber Torres, Gavin Lux

Pete Alonso, Justin Dunn, Bo Bichette, Brett Phillips, Gleyber Torres, Gavin Lux NBA: Paul George, Eric Pascall

Paul George, Eric Pascall NFL: Marcus Peters, Marshawn Lynch, DK Metcalf, Kyle van Noy, Landon Collins

Marcus Peters, Marshawn Lynch, DK Metcalf, Kyle van Noy, Landon Collins NHL: Taylor Hall, Ryan Strome

Taylor Hall, Ryan Strome WNBA: Ariel Powers

Ariel Powers USWNT: Allie Long, Meagan Kelly, Debinha, Merideth Speck

Call of Duty Royale Tournament Rules

It will be a tournament of all against all with teams of four players that will face the general public. The teams will compete against each other in the semifinals and finals.

Call of Duty Royale support tournament

Tuesday's launch will feature Paul George (NBA), Ariel Powers (WNBA), Bo Bichette (MLB) and Brett Phillips (MLB) in a four-person squad against the random online masses. It will start at 9 p.m. ET.

What does Call of Duty Battle Royale mean?

Battle Royale is a popular game mode for each person (or each squad) in which the objective is to be the last one standing. Players collect weapons and supplies from across the map and work to choose other players on the road to victory.

What console will players use?

Players will have the option to compete on an Xbox or Playstation 4.

Where will the charity prize money go?

All players will win a donation to a charity of their choice. First place in the Bud Light Seltzer Charity Royale tournament will receive $ 50,000, second place will receive $ 25,000, and additional participants will receive $ 15,000 each to donate to charity. Charities that will receive funds include the American Red Cross and United Way.