By doing this, Safaree shows her fans that she cares about her pockets during the global crisis.

Safaree wanted to respond to something Casanova said in a video and posted a clip to her IG account for her fans and followers. This is the new OnlyFans page that you created not long ago.

Safaree announced to her followers that she cares about her pockets, and that's why the subscription is only $ 20!

‘I do this for people who don't have that much. click on the link in my biography and subscribe … pity that @ casanova_2x there is a pandemic in progress 🚶🏾‍♂️🚶🏾‍♂️😩😩 www.onlyfans.com/iamsafaree, "Safaree captioned her post.

Erica Mena skipped the comments and posted this message: "You are making great love !!!!"

Someone else said, "And I know @iamerica_mena is the camerawoman."

One commenter said, "I'm waiting for Chris Brown to do one. I'm going to do all my stimulus checkup," and another follower wrote, "I'm confused because they're both in a serious and committed relationship."

Someone else said, "Everyone is looking for care and everyone has time to give it to them."

A follower said, "You guys already got money, you need to be trying to donate instead of taking smh."

One commenter said: "Omg that is very sad. People have a lot of money and still want to sell D. How about climate change? Our land. EDUCATIONAL. Still ❤️ all of you.’

In other news, Safaree was hit by some of his followers not too long ago.

As you already know, Safaree is spending her time at home these days and has been posting all kinds of videos to keep fans updated on what she has been doing at home during the quarantine.

In one of his latest videos, he shows off some sneakers and the message he sent sparked a massive backlash from his followers.

Ad

They accused him of not spending enough time with his wife and daughter these days and instead doing all kinds of superficial activities.



Post views:

0 0