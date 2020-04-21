Bucs, Patriots in business talks to get Rob Gronkowski out of retirement

Tom Brady may not be the only former Patriot to play for Tampa Bay in 2020.

According to a report by Adam Schefter, the Patriots and Buccaneers are in talks for an exchange that would bring retirement tight end for a final season with quarterback Tom Brady. The exchange, pending a physical for Gronkowski, would send him and a seventh-round pick to the Bucs; the Patriots would receive a fourth-round pick in return.

Patriots and Buccaneers have been discussing a trade for retired TE Rob Gronkowski, according to league sources. Gronkowski has one year left and has $ 10 million left on his contract. But the two sides are, and have been talking, before Thursday's draft. – Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 21, 2020

Trade, physical pending: Patriots are trading TE Rob Gronkowski and a seventh-round pick to the Buccaneers for a fourth-round pick, the source tells ESPN. – Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 21, 2020

It should be noted that Tampa Bay has six tight ends on its current roster, including the 2017 first-round pick O.J. Howard, who finished first among the Bucs' tight ends in receiving yards (459) and second in catches (34). That said, the 6-6, 251-pound tight end had a single touchdown in the entire 2019 season (career low) and struggled with frustrating crashes, often at inopportune times.

"It's hard to say (what's wrong)," Arians said of Howard in November after the Bucs' 31-24 loss to the Saints. "He's a talented guy, but he doesn't show up on Sundays."

If Arians haven't seen enough of Howard to warrant greater confidence in him, it makes sense for him to look for a proven alternative with an existing relationship with his current quarterback. It remains to be seen whether he will continue to work with Howard, who will be owed $ 1.9 million in 2020, or whether he will try to deal with him elsewhere, if the exchange develops.