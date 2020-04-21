Brian Moreland hoped to expand the limits of Broadway – Deadline

Editor's Note: With full recognition of the general implications of a pandemic that has already claimed thousands of lives, destroyed global economies and closed international borders, Deadline & # 39; s Dealing with the COVID-19 Crisis The series is a forum for those in the entertainment space who are dealing with the myriad consequences of seeing a great industry screech stop. Hope is an exchange of ideas and experiences, and suggestions on how companies and individuals can overcome a crisis that does not seem to go away any time soon.

Producer Brian Moreland waited over a year for a Broadway theater to open for his production of the 2000 Charles Randolph-Wright play blue. Moreland, producer of recent Broadway productions, did not happen. The sound inside starring Mary-Louise Parker, Sea Wall / A Life starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge, and the shutdown interrupted American buffalo with Laurence J. Fishburne, Sam Rockwell and Darren Criss, they had a promising start with blueBringing together a cast and director who represented decades of achievement (African-American accomplishments) on television and on stage: Tony Award winner Phylicia Rashad would direct, Tony and Emmy winner Leslie Uggams would make their long-awaited return to the Broadway stage and Emmy winner Lynn Whitfield, a veteran actress enjoying new popularity on television. How to escape murder Co-star.

John Legend was so intrigued that he jumped on board as a producer. Finally, Brandon Micheal Hall, from TV God made me a friend, would join the cast.

And then nothing. The wait for a Broadway house dragged on, until finally Moreland, his co-producers Ron Simons, Mike Jackson, Legend, and Eric Falkenstein, along with the director and cast, made a decision as intriguing as it was risky: Production would overlook Broadway and play the historic Apollo Theater in Harlem. Moreland's goal was not only to bring his project to the stage, but to bring Broadway to Harlem, symbolically and literally: he intended to urge the Broadway community to add the Apollo to the list of officially recognized Broadway venues, opening productions there for Tony Award Eligibility.

The play, with music by Nona Hendryx and lyrics by Randolph-Wright, was slated to begin previews on April 27, with an opening night on May 10. Needless to say, that didn't happen, another story of how the coronavirus shutdown was disrupted. At least a dream, and one that in this case represented the hope of literally expanding the boundaries of Broadway.

Moreland recently spoke to Deadline about blue, the difficulties of getting to Broadway, the closure and the devastating impact that COVID-19 is having on communities of color.

This interview has been edited and condensed.

DEADLINE: Let's start before the crown. You were looking for a house on Broadway for blue. How did you land on Apollo?

Brian MORELAND: blue It came about because I had been working on another program, and I realized that being new to the community, I didn't necessarily want to develop a new program right away. I wanted to work with people who had things to say that fit the narrative of the things I am passionate about: universal stories about family, love and the neighborhood. I was chatting with (playwright) Charles Randolph-Wright (director, Motown the Musical) and he said, "You know, I really, I really hope something can happen to me someday on Broadway as a playwright." And I said, "Well, whatever happened to blue? ’

I had seen blue at the Pasadena Playhouse, directed by Sheldon Epps, with Phylicia Rashad in the cast alongside Diahann Carroll, and it was absolutely amazing and made me cry. I said I would love to relive that show, and he said, Okay, you can have it. So I called Phylicia and she said it would be an honor to direct it. And it really all came together very, very quickly in terms of aligning Charles and Phylicia, and Leslie said yes right away and Lynn said yes right away, and so we went in search of the theater.

After about a year, the powers said to each other, "Wait a little longer," and we said, "You know what? We can go somewhere else." And the Apollo was born. I was having a wonderful conversation with Phylicia about what was happening and what this process was and what our options were as we waited for a Broadway house to be available. We toyed with the idea of ​​getting out of town, but the show had already been on the regional circuit and was really ready for Broadway. It did not need development in that sense. And she said, "Well, what about the Apollo?" I thought about it and said, "Okay, let's do it." Let me call Lynn and Leslie and see what they think, "and she said," I already did it and Lynn and Leslie said "Yes." (Laughs)

And so we set out to make the Apollo.

DEADLINE: Were there any disappointments at not being a Broadway show?

MORE EARTH: Well, in the spirit of full transparency, yes, there was disappointment. It was very challenging to think that a show of this caliber, with the story that every person in this cast has … We had Leslie Uggams and Lynn Whitfield, and Phylicia Rashad directing. We had a Tony Award-winning creative team led by (set designer) David Rockwell and (costume designer) Toni-Leslie James. These are legends. Usually that would spark a house, but it wasn't for us. It was heartbreaking, and of course you wonder, "Why?"

DEADLINE: Often it has to do with finding the right size location for a production. Did that go into that?

MORE EARTH: I think the best way to answer that is, No, it didn't go into that. There were shows that were booked and unreserved and there were shows that didn't have a commitment and there were shows that were not funded. I can't speculate on why and how because I get more excited. It is heartbreaking that these particular artists were not eligible for the same statue that many of their colleagues are. Not that we do theater for statues, but it's heartbreaking when something is worthy of being a contender for something so acclaimed.

DEADLINE: Was the race involved? Has anyone told you that you would have too limited an audience, which is heard so often?

MORE EARTH: We hear that often, and it worries me. I'm concerned that he's one of the six African-American Broadway producers. I am concerned that when people of color are in a show, it is automatically assumed that the only people who will want to see and support them are other people of color. In this case, people of color are African American. Black people. Let's be frank, we are talking about black people. And it's a bad generalization simply because this particular show broke box office records in 2001 at the Roundabout Theater Company, which, if we're just looking at the color breakdown of the average subscriber, is white. This show has been supported by white people for a long, long, long time.

DEADLINE: And this show is directed by a mostly female cast …

MORE EARTH: Which is a lot of fun because Leslie Uggams started at the age of nine at Apollo. I had very intimate and lengthy conversations with Leslie about going to the Apollo and one of the things that was so interesting about this particular movement is that her entire career started on that stage and she had two transfers coming from that theater. She was praised The New York Times like "Uptown Girl Comes Downtown". So she had seen this trajectory where you have to go back to downtown to try something essentially and then hope to go back to downtown Broadway. And that just doesn't make sense to me. She is a Tony Award-winning actress and an Emmy Award-winning actress. It’s just amazing.

DEADLINE: I have a downside to the Tonys, which is considerable, but the novelty of a Broadway-type show playing the Apollo was bound to get attention.

MORE EARTH: Yes. It was interesting because many of my community members, other producer colleagues, were very supportive of going to the Apollo and said, "Oh my gosh, it's great, Broadway needs another theater." We need another house. But how can you make that model work? It's a big house in a mostly black community. "And I would have to have this conversation and say that the Apollo has a diverse audience depending on what is really in the theater. It is for everyone. So there was a lot of attention in how Was going to happen. Are you going to sell 1,500 seats? Well, of course not, we would close the third balcony. Would Apollo support that? Yes, they would support it. The Apollo wants to be part of the Broadway community and there is no reason why they should not be.

DEADLINE: When did you start hearing about the coronavirus?

MORE EARTH: In February. We were due to start rehearsals on March 30 and in February we were having our production meetings. When the coronavirus was starting to happen outside of New York, I said, "You know there is a possibility that we may shut down," and at that point the reaction was, "No, that is not going to happen." Say: 'If this virus is moving as fast as it is and jumping from country to country, we will be closed.'

At the end of February, when we moved to March and the cases began to arrive in New York State, we were thinking: 'Okay, if they close us and we have to postpone, do we have time on everyone's calendar to do it? The show? "And immediately everyone said," Yes. "The cast, the design team, everyone said," Yes. "We went back to the Apollo and said," Yes. "When the shutdown happened we were in a good position because the only thing that was really Outside for us were our costumes, which were being designed, and of course our set.

DEADLINE: What happens if this closure enters September or October or November? Will you be able to keep everyone together?

MORE EARTH: The short answer is yes. The longest answer is that I think it depends on the panorama of what is happening in the rest of the world. If it happens in September, I know we can move forward with our plan in terms of cast availability, in terms of the Apollo design team and timeline. If it comes later, it's just a matter of what's happening with the rest of the world. But we are ready We are ready to leave

Now the number one question I get is if the landscape changes and there is a Broadway theater available, will we make the leap? But I would be more interested if the Tony administration looked at the Apollo Theater and spread the brand in front of us simply by leaving the Harlem community that has been waiting for this production.

DEADLINE: Opening Harlem to the Broadway community is truly new, at least for our era. That should compound your disappointment.

MORE EARTH: I was getting more and more excited every day when the people of the Harlem community offered to offer their support, their service, their businesses, their contacts, everything. The closure was and is a very overwhelming thought for me. I tend to be a two foot person, but emotionally it crushes my heart, if this pandemic continues and we cannot continue the plan at the Apollo Theater. I'm sad about what could happen to the Harlem community if some other producer doesn't come in and bring this art to Harlem. That theater has been there since 1913.

DEADLINE: The virus is disproportionately hitting black and brown communities very, very hard. What role could that play in the opening? blue in the Apollo?

MORE EARTH: The damage that this virus is causing in the African American community is hard. It is always in crisis that you see the failures in society. I am concerned that institutions like the Apollo, like the Harlem Classical Theater, like the Billie Holiday Theater in Brooklyn, organizations like the Marcus Garvey Park Alliance in Harlem, will not receive funding at times like this, they will close. They will be closed. And for many new African American playwrights, men and women, those institutions have been the home of their new job. Other playwrights will recover, but people of color will not recover in the same way. The opportunities are not the same.