Birdman Offers to Pay Monthly Neighborhood Rent in New Orleans

Birdman has offered to pay rent for a New Orleans neighborhood for the month of May to help them cope with the consequences of the pandemic, which has caused many to lose their jobs.

"I would like 2 offers to pay the rent to everyone during the month of May (for those who need it) in the UPTOWN New Orleans resident area, where I was born and raised in mac melph calio and in ST Thomas homes also from 3rd to the 17th neighborhood I would like HANO to support us in achieving this and @ q93fm, "wrote the New Orleans native via Instagram.

"I also spoke to @theuptownangela to help me organize this meeting. I would like our mayor @mayorcantrell to help support this cause. I also want to thank all the hospitals on the front line. My cashmoney company registers @cashmoneyofficial @republicrecords for always supporting our foundation for over 20 years at @universalmusicgroup, "the publication concluded.

Some states will begin reopening later this month, while others will remain closed at least until early May.