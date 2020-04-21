Bills' Josh Allen could explode if NFL offseason interrupted, former NFL QB says

Former NFL quarterback Jay Fiedler feels "game maker,quot; Josh Allen is poised to have a great 2020 for the Buffalo Bills if the NFL offseason is shortened due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Compared to other leagues and competitions, the NFL has not been greatly affected by the spread of COVID-19, because its season runs from September to February; However, with continued uncertainty about the future and when life will return to normal, the possibility remains that training camps may be altered, shortened, or even thrown away before the 2020 campaign.

That would limit the amount of time teams have to work with their own players and on game plans for their opponents, which Fiedler believes would benefit quarterbacks who tend to get out of the script like Allen.

The Bills went 10-6 and made the playoffs last season in Allen's second year as a starter. He passed 3,000 yards passing and threw 20 touchdowns to nine interceptions.

Buffalo has since added Stefon Diggs in an exchange to boost Allen's receiving body, perhaps feeling the AFC East is up for grabs after Tom Brady's departure from the Patriots.

"Having Tom out of the division certainly opens the door a little bit," Perform Fiedler, who made 59 starts for the Dolphins from 2000-04 and also played for the Jets, told Stats. "New England is still the team to beat (but) I think Buffalo certainly had a good success with Josh Allen's entry."

"I think Allen's style of play can actually be beneficial with what is happening now and he is more of a game maker, a guy who can create when a play breaks."

"I think guys like that are going to be very successful this year with a shortened offseason, and the possibility of a shortened preseason, who knows what's going to happen."

"Certainly the guys who can create outside of the way an offensive is set up to work are the ones, especially early in the year, that are going to be successful."

The Patriots have won the AFC East in each of the previous 11 seasons.