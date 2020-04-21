Bhad Bhabie is fooled by her culinary skills

Instagram

Blocking the coronavirus apparently allows Bhad Bhabie a.k.a. Danielle Bregoli to explore your skills in addition to rapping. The 17-year-old star seemed to spend more time in the kitchen as she went to her Instagram account to show off the meals she herself had prepared.

The raptor "Cash Me Outside" treated his online devotees to a couple of photos of his masterpiece that included baked macaroni and cheese, as well as grilled chicken and corn. Feeling confident, she captioned one of the photos, "Don't play with me!"

Rather than praise her, fans were slapping Bhabie for her cooking skills. "Dear whites, it takes more than just showing you an additional seasoning," one person commented, noting that the food did not seem appetizing. He also criticized "macaroni and cheese", saying "it has a skin rash."

"It seems that she has gone crazy to show that she has been cured," another user intervened in this regard. Meanwhile, someone else pointed out, "That chicken looks dry AF !!!"

One user said, "I would starve first." Meanwhile, one person compared it to "hospital food."

This came after Bhabie was scolded by his fellow rapper Coi Leray about his recent comment from Tarzan during an Instagram Live session. "No! That's it, sorry! That's all. It's not his fault!" Coi said, telling her friend to apologize once again. Bhabie maintained that he did nothing wrong, which caused the daughter of Benzino to say, "Don't play. Don't play. Real shit. I'm not laughing. I don't give a shit about these people."

"You made a mistake, brother. People say a lot out of anger. People want to kill people out of anger! It happens," Coi continued, leaving Bhabie speechless. She added: "You need to understand that. Just be a woman, brother, just let them know that it won't happen again. That's all!" before finally cutting the Live off.