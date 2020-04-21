Beyonce's Mom Tina Lawson Losing a Loved One Due to Coronavirus

Instagram

The fashion designer mourns the death of her nurse friend Sheila Campbell, who served as the maid of honor at Tina's wedding and whom Beyonce served as the flower girl for at her own wedding.

Tina Lawson is losing her loved one due to coronavirus. On Tuesday, April 21, the mother of Beyonce Knowles and Solange Knowles took to her Instagram page to express her sadness over the death of her best friend Sheila Campbell, who worked as a nurse.

The 66-year-old entrepreneur paid tribute to her late friend by sharing a throwback photo of Sheila on her wedding day. The picture also featured young Beyonce, who served as the flower girl. Tina wrote in the caption, "I got the saddest news about my old roommate and one of my best friends Sheila Campbell. She passed away yesterday!"

"She was so beautiful so kind and a nurse. She was my maid of honor at my wedding And Beyonce was her flower girl at her wedding," she remembered her dear friend, before paying tribute to other healthcare workers risking their lives to treat COVID -19 patients, "Losing our healthcare workers who are fighting for our families and us is the saddest thing."

Noting how serious the disease is, Tina added, "These are real people with real families Sheila has a beautiful daughter Courtney, who lost her precious mom. These healthcare workers are dying of this disease. Please take it seriously and stay home if you can RIP Sheila. "

Tina's followers quickly took to the comment section to express their sympathy. Holly Robinson Peete wrote, "Oh Tina I'm so sorry to hear this. It's just so hard for me to believe that even with this amount of loss that there are people who are actually not taking this thing seriously. Letting people into their homes still -not wearing masks out in public-protesting. It's just heartbreaking because until everybody gets on the same page and get serious this will not end. My heart breaks reading this. "

Felicia Horowitz echoed the sentiment, "Oh no. So sorry to hear. My deepest condolences. Such a beautiful woman." Actress Lela Rochon Fuqua added, "Oh no! I'm so sorry Tina .. this is terrible .. wish I could hug you sending my prayers your way and to her family."