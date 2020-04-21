Best Leading Actress TV: Vote Elite 8

Happy Tuesday friends!

Somehow we have almost reached the end of this tournament, and it is time to vote on Elite 8 of Top Leading Lady 2020 on TV! After a brutal Sweet 16, only one actress from each remaining show is still on the run, so there will be no more co-stars who will have to compete against each other. That may help within your fandom, but it doesn't make it any easier for us!

Now it's time for me to vote!

The remaining competitors are: The 100& # 39; s Eliza Taylor, Anne with an E & # 39;s Amybeth McNulty, Arrow& # 39; s Emily Bett Rickards, stranger& # 39; s Caitriona Balfe, Sanditon& # 39; s Rose Williams, Supergirl& # 39; s Katie McGrath, Unstoppable& # 39; s Barbara Lopezand Wynonna earp& # 39; s Melanie Scrofano.

Surprisingly, only four can make it to the bottom four, so they need their votes to stay in the game.