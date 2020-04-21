Bachelor's Kelley Flanagan reacts in the shadow of Madison Prewett

Kelley Flanagan has entered the chat.
Monday, the Single the alum reacted to the shadow that Madison Prewett it gave it a tone of its own.
As Bachelor Nation fans will remember, the runner-up commented on Kelley and Peter Weberthe relationship is rumored earlier in the day after you exclude it in your Single parody of the TikTok video. "Where's Kelley at?" Asked a fanatic, to which Madison replied, "With our ex hahaha."
After the comment was posted, fans noticed that Kelley liked a cheep That was done in his defense by a fanatic, cunningly stating his position on the situation. "All they have done is cast a shadow on Kelley and Peter since they were seen together. There comes a time when they need to move on and be happy for each other and not knock people down, it's not that difficult," he said. Read the tweet, according to the Instagram account @ bachelornation.scoop.
Kelley didn't like the tweet soon after, but it appears to have prompted another response from Madison. Watching the speculation unfold, he commented on a post made by the Bachelor Nation news account, saying, "Lollllll, it was just a joke! No shadow. All love to both of you."
In the past few weeks, Kelley and Peter have been generating romance rumors after being seen dating the Chicago-based attorney. In fact, they have even distanced themselves socially in their apartment.
Address relationship speculation with E! Kelley shared the news: "I heard I'm with Peter now. I'm not with Peter," adding, "I promise I won't date Peter. I won't date Peter." But, the fan-favorite driver admitted he is "in love,quot; with Kelley.
Madison is not the only contestant who has influenced Kelley and Peter's rumored relationship. During his appearance in Wells Adams and Brandi Cyrus& # 39; podcast Your favorite thing, Hannah Ann Sluss He was asked if he was up to date with his rekindled romance of social estrangement.
"I don't know completely. I don't think they really answered that either," he said. "But I mean, Kelley and I were good friends on the show and we don't have bad blood. I spoke to Kelley the other day."
