Babyface and Teddy Riley finally give us the battle we've been waiting for!

It seems like a long time coming, but tonight Babyface and Teddy Riley faced each other in a rematch and gave us the battle We've all been waiting. Both legends brought out all their classics to demonstrate why they are the legends we know and love today.

This time there were still some technical difficulties, but that didn't stop them as they played blow after blow. The battle also attracted many great names. Including Michelle Obama, Mariah Carey, Toni Braxton, Janet Jackson, and many others.

Babyface and Teddy Riley first tried to fight each other over the weekend. However, the highly anticipated battle had to be postponed due to sound issues. However, on Monday night, both legends worked through the technical difficulties released to deliver their fans.

The battle started with Teddy Riley coming out strong with SWV's 1992 hit "Right Here,quot;. Because that song features Michael Jackson's "Human Nature,quot;, Babyface told a story about Michael Jackson that he wanted to invite Halle Berry on a date before going into Toni Braxton's "Love Shoulda Brought You Home,quot; outside of the band. soundtrack of "Boomerang,quot;. As everyone knows, Halle starred in the 1992 film alongside Eddie Murphy.

As they continued to deliver hit after hit, Babyface turned things around as he grabbed his guitar and gave a live performance of "When I Can See You Again,quot;, and in response, Teddy dropped Blackstreet's "Before I Let Go,quot;.

Following the success of the battle, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, who organize these battles through their Verzuz brand, teamed up to celebrate a successful battle. Then they proposed that they would like to see Dr. Dre and Diddy meet for a celebration of culture.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94