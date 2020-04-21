Australia's "Neighbors" Establish Safety Protocols as Production Resumes – Deadline

As Hollywood begins to organize an industry-wide effort to create protocols for movies and television shows to return to production safely, there will be a test case to take advantage of.

Australia's long-lasting soap Neighbors Filming will resume next week after a month of production shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is believed to be the first suspended television drama in the English-speaking world to restart production.

Here are the safety guidelines that are being implemented by Neighbors‘The production company Fremantle Australia, which could successfully be a roadmap for other shows and to reopen Hollywood.

– The studio has been divided into quadrants, with three production teams isolated from each other and only three actors can cross between the groups. "There will be no more than 100 people a day in any area, we will implement the four square meter rule and the one and a half meter social distance rule," said Fremantle Australia chief Chris Oliver-Taylor. ABC of Australia, which airs Neighbors. Due to that setup, if someone gets sick, only the group whose member is affected will be suspended and shooting can continue with the other two groups.

– There will be a nurse on set, and everyone who enters the site will have their temperatures controlled;

– Male actors will not have makeup, female actors will not be retouched;

– There will be no physical contact between the actors, including kisses, holding hands or intimate scenes;

– Actors will also practice social distancing, with camera tricks used to make them look closer together;

– There will be no external extras, with crew members already on set serving as such.

Hollywood is currently in its sixth week of production closure.