AT&T Launches HBO Max Deals to "Tens of Millions" of Its US Customers – Deadline

AT&T to Offer WarnerMedia HBO Max Free or Through Promotion to "Tens of Millions" of Its Wireless Internet, Video and Internet Customers

The news follows the announcement the previous Tuesday that the streaming service will launch on May 27.

The new service, which features 10,000 hours of original shows, library titles and the entire HBO offering, will cost $ 15 per month. Previously, he had arranged distribution agreements with Charter and YouTube TV. WarnerMedia has promised Wall Street that it will have 75 to 90 million HBO Max subscribers (50 million US) by 2025.

With AT&T driving customer acquisition, “We expect HBO Max to achieve an impressive level of scale.

and get to launch, "said Bob Greenblatt, CEO of WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-To-Consumer.

AT&T has planned for years to favor its customer base with HBO Max, but only now has it revealed specific details about free and promotional offers.

For starters, current HBO subscribers through AT&T video services like DirecTV, U-Verse, and AT&T TV, approximately 10 million of them, will have access to HBO Max for free. Free access will be included in DirecTV Premier and Lo Maximo; U-Verse U400, U450 and U450 Latino bundles and AT&T TV Now Max, as well as an upcoming AT&T TV Premier bundle.

New AT&T TV Choice, Xtra or Ultimate and Optimum More customers and new DirecTV Choice, Xtra, Ultimate or More Ultra customers can get a free year of HBO Max.

Current customers with other levels of video service will get regular HBO and HBO Max for three months free starting May 27.

Through the wireless connection, AT&T Unlimited Elite plan subscribers will get HBO Max included at no cost. Other wireless plans will have free one-month trials.

For Internet customers, HBO Max will be included for free with the AT&T Internet 1000 plan. Other internet subscribers will get one month free.

"AT&T has long been committed to ensuring that our customers are connected and entertained, and HBO

Max has something for everyone, "said Thaddeus Arroyo, CEO of AT&T Consumer." It is yet another step we are taking to keep our customers connected to the world around them and the content they love. "