Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms responds to Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, reopening parts of the state: "Please stay home."

Many Georgia residents were surprised when state governor Brian Kemp announced through a press conference that parts of the state would reopen on April 24.th. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms was unaware of this development and responded to the reopening by urging Atlanta residents to "stay home."

In an interview with the Atlanta news station WSBTV, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms explained in detail why she believes the reopening of Georgia Governor Kemp is too premature and also why she is concerned about the health and safety of residents of the state.

Mayor Bottoms stated:

"I saw the ad watching Channel 2 like the rest of Georgia. I didn't know what was coming and obviously the governor is the governor and he certainly has the prerogative to make the orders that he considers appropriate. He did not consult me. I do not know what was the reasoning and the data that the governor used to make this decision, because I have not spoken to him, but I did not know it beforehand. "

She continued, adding:

"The Governor and I have traditionally had a very good working relationship, so with all due respect I can say that I disagree with this order. But again, I don't know what the Governor is based on. To the extent that We have been successful with the numbers, I would venture to say that it is because we have been very aggressive in the actions we have taken. What I know is that we are not yet doing asymptomatic tests and people with mild symptoms, so I do not think we have a very clear idea of ​​what our real numbers are. "

In response to the reopening, Mayor Bottoms has created a fund specifically for Atlanta stylists and hairdressers to help them financially as the city continues to take refuge in his place, he hopes this prevents them from feeling the need to return to work. She put the initial amount into the fund with $ 10,000 of her own money.

She also noted that she understands the need to fix your hair, saying, "You fix your hair, I fix my hair." I don't know how you distance socially when someone is combing your nails or doing your nails, giving you a massage. These things concern me. I hope I am wrong and the Governor is right. Because if you're wrong, more people can die. "

