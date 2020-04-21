Ashley Mattingly Dies From Apparent Suicide At 33

Ashley Mattingly, who came to prominence as a Playboy playmate, tragically passed away at the young age of 33 due to a purported suicide. Hot New Hip Hop claims the news was confirmed by the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office in Austin, Texas.

Her family released a statement in which they announced her death. Obtained by People Magazine, they said that their sister with a “larger-than-life” personality killed herself. They claim she moved closer to home over the last few years but she continuously struggled with alcohol and substance abuse.

She was actively working toward bettering herself, the statement revealed. Reportedly, Ashley left a suicide note. Before her death, she had adopted a puppy to help lift her spirits and fight through her "demons." The dog is now living with her siblings.

The statement went on to say that Ashley would live on in the memories of her family members and closest friends, in addition to the two nieces whom she loved so much. At the moment, it’s not clear how she died exactly.

Following her death, many of her close friends and former associates came out to commemorate the fallen model, including Carrie Stevens, who said she was devastated to hear the tragic news.

On the 20th of April, Carrie took to her Twitter account to say that she was “devastated,” and urged others who are struggling to seek mental help. She later posted a picture of herself with Ashley alongside Hugh Hefner.

TMZ has claimed in the past that Mattingly’s personal life was in peril, especially when she dated Lane Garrison. She purportedly suffered from domestic abuse at the hands of Garrison. Christy Deweese and her brother, Billy, claimed she killed herself on the 15th of April at her house in Austin, Texas.

According to her brother, William, Ashley was in the middle of taking flight lessons to become a pilot. She left behind her log books and he was very proud of her for continuing to work on herself. She also took horseback riding lessons at a rehab facility she previously stayed in.



