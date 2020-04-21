April 21, 1991: The Pirates star in the biggest comeback for extra inning in MLB history

Sometimes it just isn't your day. Other times, it's totally yours. The Cubs and Pirates likely experienced both feelings on April 21, 1991. That was the day the Cubs flew two great tracks in Pittsburgh when the Pirates starred in the biggest comeback in MLB history.

While the game is now considered a classic in Pittsburgh, one of the few for the club after 1979, it started out very ordinary. Some might even say boring. The Buccos and Cubs were goalless when they reached the end of the fifth on a cold and sad Sunday afternoon at Three Rivers Stadium with a combined total of three hits between them. It was then that Pittsburgh scratched two runs. The Cubs responded immediately with three runs in the top of the sixth. It's still a pretty ordinary game.

But things got really interesting.

MORE: Why does Game 5 of the 1979 World Series still resonate in Pittsburgh?

The Cubs scored four in the top of the eighth to take a 7-2 lead. In those days, before everyone was happy to home run, this was a guaranteed victory. But the Pirates scored four in the bottom of the eighth to cut Chicago's lead to 7-6, which remained in the bottom of the ninth. With the Pirates in their last out and a second run to a tie, pinch hitter Gary Varsho hit reliever Dave Smith to score the game 7-7.

Not much happened for either team at 10, but 11 is what got the game into overdrive.

The Cubs, perhaps determined, and angry after losing that five-run lead, exploded for five runs in the middle of the inning, punctuated by Andre Dawson's big hit against Pittsburgh reliever Bob Patterson. It was the second Dawson in the series.

"The Cubs have saved this game," yelled Harry Caray, confident of the 12-7 lead.

Not so fast, Harry.

At the end of Day 11, the Pirates put their first three batters on base against the Cubs, right-hander Heathcliff Slocumb. Since he didn't want things to get out of control, manager Don Zimmer, who was on his way to being fired after just 37 games, went to right Mike Bielecki to put out the fire. The fire only heated up.

Bielecki faced six batters and allowed five of them to hit. The painful collapse:

A two-run double (Jay Bell),

Sac fly RBI (Andy Van Slyke)

Walk (Bobby Bonilla) RBI single (Barry Bonds)

Walking (Gary Redus)

Double two-race course (Don Slaught)

Pirates win, 13-12

"The game is over, and the Pirates, incredibly, have won another ballgame," said Caray, before finally landing on a sad version of his signature "Holy cow!"

The six runs Pittsburgh scored in the eleventh was the biggest extra inning return in MLB history, later matched by the Diamondbacks against the Dodgers on September 27, 2011.

A devastating loss for the Cubs. A great victory for pirates.

MORE: networks, computers displaying old games don't know what "classic,quot; means

"It was weird," Bonds, who scored the winning run, told reporters after the game. "Here's a series when Hawk (Dawson) hits two big punches. You do that and you're supposed to win. That just doesn't seem right."

The Cubs were equally stumped.

"I cannot say enough about today," Dawson told reporters. "It's a tough loss. It was a weird game on a weird day. It was cold and miserable and we had been there for about four hours. You score five runs and they only have one chance to beat you, can you imagine? of that ".

(Side note: The Cubs always seem to be on the losing side of classic weird games. See also April 17, 1976 and May 17, 1979.)

If you are tired of reading about this game and prefer to watch it, here is a version of CliffsNotes that MLB created a few years ago.

But if you need to kill some time (and let's be honest, yes) you can watch the three hours on YouTube.