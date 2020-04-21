Apple's App Store and other services launch in dozens of other countries.

Apple is launching its core services, including the App Store, iCloud, Apple Podcasts, and Apple Arcade, in 20 new countries today. Additionally, Apple Music is expanding to 52 new countries. The expansion means that the particular App Store is now available in a total of 175 countries and regions.

The list of places to which Apple's services are expanding is diverse and includes countries in Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean, the Middle East and Oceana. Here's Apple's list of the countries its App Store, Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple Podcasts and iCloud are expanding to:

Africa: Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Libya, Morocco, Rwanda and Zambia. Asia-Pacific: Maldives and Myanmar. Europe: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Kosovo, Montenegro and Serbia. Middle East: Afghanistan (excluding Apple Music) and Iraq. Oceania: Nauru (excluding Apple Music), Tonga, and Vanuatu.

Here is the list of places where Apple Music is being launched:

Africa: Algeria, Angola, Benin, Chad, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mozambique, Namibia, Republic of the Congo, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Tanzania and Tunisia. Asia-Pacific: Bhutan. Europe: Croatia, Iceland and North Macedonia. Latin America and the Caribbean: Bahamas, Guyana, Jamaica, Montserrat, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Turks and Caicos, and Uruguay. Middle East: Kuwait, Qatar, and Yemen. Oceania: Solomon Islands.

It's a big list, but it's important for Apple to grow as more and more of its revenue comes from selling services along with its hardware. In his latest earnings report, Apple CEO Tim Cook boasted that his services division had set a record revenue for the company, following the launch of Apple TV Plus and Apple Arcade late last year.