Apple to launch cheaper 23-inch iMac and 11-inch iPad this year – BGR

Apple plans to launch an affordable 23-inch iMac later this year.

This would be the first iMac with a 23-inch screen and could replace the current 21.5-inch model.

Apple also plans to launch a budget 11-inch iPad next fall.

As it stands now, the entry-level iMac comes with either a 21.5-inch or 27-inch screen. If the 23-inch iMac is rumored to hit the market, it will likely position itself as a replacement for the 21.5-inch iMac. After all, there isn't much logic behind selling a 21.5-inch iMac and a 23-inch iMac. That said, it's entirely possible that Apple's new iMac will have the same form factor as the current 21.5-inch iMac, albeit with a larger screen thanks to the slimmer bezels.

The new iMac will reportedly go into production sometime in the third quarter of this year, presumably before the expected launch date sometime in September or October.

As it stands now, the cheapest iPad Apple currently sells features a 10.2-inch display and retails for $ 329. We can't imagine the new iPad being priced below that, so we may see a Most affordable version of the 10.5-inch iPad Air.

The report adds that the new iPad will feature a mini-LED screen. If this sounds familiar to you, you may recall a report from last month that claims Apple in the next 24 months is aiming to launch six new products with mini-LED displays. As for the benefits of mini-LED displays, the technology enables thinner and lighter displays. In addition, the display technology also offers improved image quality due to the high contrast, local dimming, and performance of the wide color gamut.

Interestingly, the report notes that Apple this year doesn't want to focus solely on high-end devices. Rather, the company wants to launch affordable versions of many of its most popular devices. More recently, Apple last week launched a new iPhone SE that retails for just $ 399. And if we overlook the fact that the new iPhone SE has a larger screen than the original, the new iPhone SE offers a number of unprecedented money.

While the coronavirus has paralyzed many global economies, it seems clear that Apple has no plans to stop spending on product launches. Of course, the biggest product Apple has on the way is the new iPhone 12. The iPhone 12 release date, however, remains in the air. Some reports have indicated that the iPhone 12 will arrive in September, while others have suggested that we may not see the iPhone 12 until October or November.

