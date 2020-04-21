Andie MacDowell sneakily trapped in Los Angeles gated park amid coronavirus lockdown

Instagram

Along with her two children Margaret and Rainey Qualley, the actress of & # 39; Four weddings and a funeral & # 39; She is seen crawling under the closed door at the Audubon Center in Debs Park.

Actress Andie MacDowell and their daughters were caught defying the coronavirus blockade rules on Sunday (April 19) when they sneaked into a Los Angeles park.

The "Four Weddings and a Funeral" star and her children Margaret Qualley and Rainey Qualley They were photographed crawling under the closed door at the Audubon Center in Debs Park, which is closed until April 30 due to concerns of COVID-19.

The park is a MacDowell favorite and one he often uses to exercise his dog, who joined the trio for the Sunday afternoon walk, according to TMZ.