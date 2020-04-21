Andie MacDowell deletes a Twitter account after appearing to have sneaked into a closed park

Instagram

The actress of & # 39; Four weddings and a funeral & # 39; She found herself under fire after photos appeared of her and her two daughters crawling under the closed gate of a Los Angeles park.

Andie MacDowell She has deleted her Twitter account after facing a backlash over leaked photos that show her and her daughters sneaking in a closed Los Angeles park during the coronavirus blockade.

Despite the fact that the Audubon Center in Debs Park is closed until April 30 due to COVID-19 concerns, the gossip column on page six of the New York Post published images allegedly taken on Friday, April 17 that appeared to show Andie and her daughters, Margaret Qualley and Rainey Qualley, crawling under the closed door.

After the news was released, Andie was quickly inundated with angry messages from her Twitter followers, so much so that she chose to delete her entire account on the social media site.

"Come on Andie MacDowell! This is MESSED UP," wrote one person. "Crawling under the damn fence! STAY HOME with your teens!"

Another commented, "Andie MacDowell and her daughter scraping their privileged assholes under the door of a closed park in Los Angeles. Apparently, the rules don't apply to them and their puppies. We're all in this together, a ** holes . "

The "Four Weddings and Funeral" actress also appeared to respond to the photos in a deleted post on her Instagram Stories, in which she appeared to deny that she and her daughters were in the park.

"My two daughters are in Montana. They are not in Los Angeles," she wrote.

In response to the alleged violation, the director of the Audubon Center, Marcos Trinidad, said on page six: "No one from the Audubon found them and we will not penalize them."