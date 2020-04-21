American Indian Appointed Member of American Scientific Board – Latest News

United States President Donald Trump named South American Indian Sudarsanam Babu as the country's top scientific committee.

Babu, who is from the prestigious Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), has been named to the National Science Board for a period of six years, the White House said Monday, announcing several key administrative appointments.



Babu obtained his Master of Technology (Industrial Metallurgy – Welding) from IIT-Madras in 1988 and a Bachelor of Engineering (Metallurgy) from PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore in 1986.

He has a PhD in materials science and metallurgy from the University of Cambridge, and is currently director of the Bredesen Center for Interdisciplinary Research and Graduate Education, as well as President of ORNL Governor's Advanced Manufacturing.

In this role, he brings together ORNL's expertise, including the Department of Energy's manufacturing demonstration facility, to develop a collaborative research ecosystem locally and employ engineering solutions for manufacturing industries.

He has 21 years of experience in advanced manufacturing, additive manufacturing, physical metallurgy, and modeling of computational materials.

Babu would be the third American Indian on this prestigious board. The other two are Sethuraman Panchanathan of Arizona State University and Suresh V Garimella of the University of Vermont.