AMC selects Robyn DeMarco from Viacom as SVP programming strategy – Deadline

Former Viacom executive Robyn DeMarco has joined the AMC Networks leadership team. She was named SVP's programming strategy, acquisitions and programming for the company's Entertainment Group, which includes AMC, BBC America, IFC and SundanceTV, and for the reality network WE tv. DeMarco will report to David Beck, executive vice president and head of programming strategy and business operations for Entertainment Group, and will also work closely with Marc Juris, president of WE TV.

"Robyn is an accomplished executive bringing extensive programming and acquisitions expertise to television networks but, more importantly, a forward-looking approach and the ability to move established brands with compelling programming into the future, by leveraging new platforms and ways of engaging with viewers, "said Beck. "We are delighted to welcome him to this important role at AMC Networks."

DeMarco spent more than 20 years with Viacom, most recently as Executive Vice President of Programming and Content Strategy for MTV. In this role, he was responsible for the program's strategy, planning and scheduling of all on-air, digital and promotional content for MTV, MTV2 and other MTV brand networks. He also oversaw acquisitions, on-demand, media planning, an in-house production studio, and an expansive focus on advanced non-linear distribution platforms.

"This company has such a rich history and track record of building strong brands and developing premium content that it fuels popular culture and creates vibrant fan communities," said DeMarco. "And this unique role gives me the opportunity to lead a team that is serving those fans by meeting them where they are, regardless of screen or platform. I'm excited to be here right now. "